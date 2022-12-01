3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.42. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

