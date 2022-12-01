3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 43,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.