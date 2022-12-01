489,473 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Acquired by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Rezolute as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RZLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Rezolute Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.38. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

