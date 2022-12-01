4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 13619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.46.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
