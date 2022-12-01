4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 13619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.