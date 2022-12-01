51,001 Shares in PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Acquired by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. PropertyGuru comprises approximately 0.1% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth approximately $299,978,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

NYSE:PGRU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. PropertyGuru Limited has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.