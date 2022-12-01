52,000 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,146.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 840,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 772,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 264,835 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,518,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 10,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,356. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

A number of research firms have commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

