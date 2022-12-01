5,715 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

