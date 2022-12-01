63,329 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.7% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 1,041,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,339,773. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

