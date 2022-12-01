64,599 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 39,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,883. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

