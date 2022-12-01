7,185 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,726. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

