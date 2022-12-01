7,193 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 101.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

