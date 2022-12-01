7Pixels (7PXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,739.91

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00022171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $60.84 million and $30,739.91 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.7234554 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,560.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

