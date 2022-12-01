Aave (AAVE) Market Cap Reaches $899.82 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Aave token can now be purchased for $63.85 or 0.00376482 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $899.82 million and approximately $63.37 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

