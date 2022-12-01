ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $82.61 million and $25,933.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00245582 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00074441 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,120.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.