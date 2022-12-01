abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
LON:ASCI traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($2.85). 39,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.35.
About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
Featured Stories
