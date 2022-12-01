abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:ASCI traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($2.85). 39,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.35.

About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

