Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

