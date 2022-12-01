Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,212,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324,537 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.72% of Accenture worth $4,779,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

ACN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $300.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.62. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

