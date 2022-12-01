Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accor from €28.10 ($28.97) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €27.40 ($28.25) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

ACCYY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

