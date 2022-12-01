Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,983 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Activision Blizzard worth $142,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

