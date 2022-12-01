Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,983 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Activision Blizzard worth $142,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ATVI opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.