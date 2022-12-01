Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 97.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

