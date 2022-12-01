Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,553 shares of company stock worth $5,400,779. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

