Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of AEZS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.35.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
