AGNC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 42,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 26,674 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 373,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

