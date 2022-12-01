AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.4 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AIBRF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

