Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $311.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

