Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,741 shares of company stock worth $93,591,608 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 7.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.