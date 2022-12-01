Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKAM stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 1,177,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,244. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

