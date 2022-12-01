Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $164.84 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $164.84 million and $1.30 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,913,837 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

