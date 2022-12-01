Aleph Zero (AZERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005169 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $163.82 million and $1.33 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,862,365 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

