All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 1,043,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,995,696. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

