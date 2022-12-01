All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,620. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

