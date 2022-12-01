All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,519 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,378. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.