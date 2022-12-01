All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Southern stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

