Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.
Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ALIZY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
