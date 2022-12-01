Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALIZY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

About Allianz

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $29.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.