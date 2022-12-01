Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 47,572 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Ranpak worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ranpak by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,236 shares of company stock worth $192,104 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

