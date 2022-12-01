Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

