Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 41,261 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

COHU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

