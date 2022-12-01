Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.98. 24,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,619. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

