Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 3,145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,007 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Porch Group worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 503,203 shares of company stock valued at $617,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 14,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,497. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

