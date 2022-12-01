Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 357,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

