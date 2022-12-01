Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,901 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 84.1% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $343.63. 122,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $694.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

