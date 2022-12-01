Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $153.91. 14,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,481. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

