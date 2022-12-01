Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,138 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Oxford Industries comprises 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 619.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

OXM stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

