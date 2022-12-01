Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,774 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.44. 690,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,998,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

