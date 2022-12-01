Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 4,715 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Cryoport makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Cryoport worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,551. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

