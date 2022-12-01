Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,345 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of InMode by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in InMode by 875.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in InMode by 12.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 20,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $86.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

