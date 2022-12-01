Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 333,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017,378. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

