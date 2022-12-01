Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $86,466.15 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL remained flat at $100.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,628,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,293,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

