Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,685.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

