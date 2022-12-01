Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $10.57. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 10,178 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 7,091.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

